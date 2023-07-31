MP: Over a dozen devotees injured in stampede at temple in Rewa

Bhopal: Over a dozen people were reported injured in a stampede at a centuries-old Shiva temple in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday

As per the report, a large number of devotees were present at the temple when the stampede occurred as an electric wire fell on some of them. As of now, officials have not confirmed any casualty.

The injured persons, including women and children, were rushed to nearby hospitals. Some of them who were critical were referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, around 50 km from the spot. Rewa SP Vivek Singh and Collector Pratibha Pal have rushed to the spot.

The centuries-old Shiva temple is located in Dev Talab, where around 3000-4000 devotees visit every day.