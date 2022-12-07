MP Police search for author after ABVP calls his book anti-Hindu

Indore: Police in Madhya Pradesh have launched a search in the state and also sent a team in neighbouring Maharashtra to catch Dr Farhat Khan, the author of a controversial book, an official said on Wednesday.

The book named ‘Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System’ was kept in the library of the Government Naveen Law College here, he said.

On December 3, the college’s LLM student and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Lucky Adiwal (28) had filed a complaint against the author of the controversial book, its publisher Amar Law Publication, principal of the institution Dr Inamur Rehman and professor Mirza Mojij Baig in the matter.

“We are looking for Khan and sent teams of police in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and we hope to arrest her soon,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The police came to know that she is suffering from a serious kidney ailment and needed dialysis on a regular basis, he said.

The ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has alleged that the book being taught to the law students has highly objectionable contents against the Hindu community and the RSS.

After the controversy, the higher education department formed a seven-member committee to probe the matter. A member of the panel said that it has recorded statements of 250 students and teachers.

Higher education department’s commissioner Karmaveer Sharma said the committee has not yet submitted its report and appropriate action in the matter will be taken on the basis of the probe report.

Among the four accused in the matter, a local court had on Tuesday refused to give anticipatory bail to college principal Inamur Rehman and professor Mirza Mojij Baig.

Their lawyer, Abhinav Dhanotkar said that the order rejecting anticipatory bail to them will be challenged in the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.