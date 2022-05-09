MP: Protesters demand justice for tribals lynched to death for allegedly smuggling cows

The roads of Simaria village of Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh witnessed a huge protest on Monday against the lynching of two tribal men who were killed by members of the Bajrang Dal in the wee hours of May 2.

The protestors, carrying yellow flags, shouted slogans and demanded the killers be hanged. The effect of the bandh was also seen at the district headquarters.

Also Read Two tribals lynched in MP’s Seoni on suspicion of cow smuggling

सिवनी के सिमरिया में दो आदिवासियों की हत्या के विरोध में सोमवार को कई संगठनों के बंद का सिवनी में बड़ा असर देखा गया हत्यारों को फांसी देने के नारों के साथ प्रदर्शनकारियों का विशाल जत्था सड़क पर बढ़ चला, जिला मुख्यालय पर भी बंद का असर देखा गया pic.twitter.com/83reEIq2pT — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 9, 2022

What led to the protest:

Two tribal men were beaten to death by members of the Bajrang Dal organisation on suspicion of cow smuggling.

According to the information received here, some people reached Simaria village under Kurai police station in Seoni district after coming to know of alleged cow smuggling in the area.

They started beating those who were allegedly involved in the act. Two people were killed and one person received serious injuries in the incident, which took place on Monday night. In protest, members of the tribal community blocked the road on National Highway 44, demanding justice.