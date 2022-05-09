MP: Protesters demand justice for tribals lynched to death for allegedly smuggling cows

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th May 2022 9:29 pm IST
Huge number of people take part in the protest on Monday (Photo: Twitter)

The roads of Simaria village of Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh witnessed a huge protest on Monday against the lynching of two tribal men who were killed by members of the Bajrang Dal in the wee hours of May 2.

The protestors, carrying yellow flags, shouted slogans and demanded the killers be hanged. The effect of the bandh was also seen at the district headquarters.

Also Read
Two tribals lynched in MP’s Seoni on suspicion of cow smuggling

What led to the protest:

Two tribal men were beaten to death by members of the Bajrang Dal organisation on suspicion of cow smuggling.

MS Education Academy

According to the information received here, some people reached Simaria village under Kurai police station in Seoni district after coming to know of alleged cow smuggling in the area.

They started beating those who were allegedly involved in the act. Two people were killed and one person received serious injuries in the incident, which took place on Monday night. In protest, members of the tribal community blocked the road on National Highway 44, demanding justice.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button