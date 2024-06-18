BJP MP Raghunandan Rao proposes extension of Hyderabad Metro till Patancheru

Writes to HMRL MD seeking a meeting to discuss the modalities

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 18th June 2024 6:18 pm IST
BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao writes to HMRL MD NVS Reddy, proposing extension of metro line from Miyapur to Patancheru in the first phase.
BJP Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao giving the representation to HMRL MD NVS Reddy

Hyderabad: Medak Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP M Raghunandan Rao has written to the managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL), requesting him to extend the metro line from Miyapur to Patancheru so the traffic on that route could be eased.

Since Patancheru is one of the largest industrial areas, Raghunandan said that the road traffic in this corridor has been increasing day the day, resulting in a significant number of accidents.

“Extending Metro line to Patancheru will greatly alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the safety for commuters. Additionally, it will provide a reliable and efficient mode of transportation for the many workers and residents in this industrial hub,” he wrote in a letter to the managing director.

Requesting HMRL to consider Miyapur to Patancheru metro line in the first phase and till Sangareddy in the second phase, Raghunandan expressed his desire to meet with the concerned officers to discuss the proposed extension of metro line.

