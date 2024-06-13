Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited gears up for monsoon season

Hyderabad: In anticipation of monsoon season, senior officials from Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and other organisations on Thursday, June 13, convened a meeting at the Metro Rail Bhavan for a comprehensive review to ensure passenger safety and convenience.

HMRL managing director NVS Reddy emphasised the importance of uninterrupted train services during the monsoon season. He directed senior engineers to maintain vigilant 24/7 monitoring of Metro Rail operations and installations.

He further issued several key directives to avoid potential disruptions in the Metro system:

Swift arrangements for alternative electric feeders to prevent service disruptions in the event of TRANSCO feeder tripping.

Rigorous inspection and sealing of expansion joints, cleaning of rainwater spouts, and removal of vegetation growth on viaducts to prevent leakages and ensure structural integrity.

Regular pruning of trees near metro viaducts and removal of foreign objects to safeguard the electrical traction system.

Deployment of additional housekeeping staff to prevent water stagnation on platforms.

Removal of hazardous flexis from advertisement boards near metro installations.

Maintenance of electrical fittings and installation of additional nuts and boults on station roofs to withstand heavy rains.

Implementation of measures to prevent inundation at metro entry/exit points, lifts, and escalators.

Implementation of corrosion prevention measures for rail tracks and other steel structures.

Also Read GHMC sets up 534 emergency teams as Hyderabad gears up for monsoon

Furthermore, in light of a recent tragic incident in Delhi Metro Rail, where a passenger lost her life due to her saree getting stuck in the train doors, NVS Reddy stressed the need for an awareness campaign. It aims to educate passengers on safety protocols, including maintaining distance from the yellow line, avoiding crowding near doors, and avoiding talking on mobile phones while boarding or getting off the train.