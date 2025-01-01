MP Shocker: 19-yr-old girl dragged into forest, gang-raped; six held

Bhopal: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly dragged into a forest and gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a village surrounded by dense forest area under Jiyawan police station, around 35 km from district headquarters Singrauli on Monday evening.

The incident came to light after the victim along with her parents reached Jiyawan police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim said that, when she along with one of her male friends was returning home on Monday evening, a group of men cornered them on the way.

The accused persons beat up her male friend and chased him away. After that, they overpowered the girl and dragged her into the forest. Two of the accused took turns raping her, while the others fled the scene.

Her male friend, who had been assaulted and sent away, informed the survivor’s family. They rushed to the location but arrived after the accused had left.

Later, the victim reached her home and narrated the incident to her parents, following which, they approached the police and lodged an FIR.

Police said after receiving the complaint, the victim was taken for a medical test, which confirmed rape. Subsequently, multiple teams were deployed to search the accused persons.

“All six persons have been arrested and have been booked under the relevant charges and investigations are underway,” Singrauli Additional SP Shivkumar Verma said.

Arrested persons have been identified as Sugreev Rawat, Vakar Rawat, Rajesh Rawat, Dinesh Rawat, Sunil Rawat and Sanjay Rawat. They all are residents of the Akori village of Singrauli.