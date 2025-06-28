MP: Slippers, cow dung thrown at Shahi Masjid during Jagannath Rath Yatra

Tensions heightened in the holy city of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra carried out by the Khati Samaj (Other Backward Class) on the night of June 27, when people from the crowd threw slippers, shoes, and cow-dung cakes at the Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk.

Videos of the same went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage online. Users condemned the act across the spectrum.

Based on a complaint by local resident Abrar Ahmed, the Kharak Kuan police lodged an FIR against unidentified individuals under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class of citizens by insulting their religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

However, no arrests have been made as the police claim they are unable to identify the miscreants. “We will check the CCTV from Chhatri Chowk to identify the perpetrators. Appropriate actions will be taken against those who insulted the Shahi Masjid,” station house officer (SHO) Rajkumar Malviya told reporters.

Police maintained the law and order situation in the region is under control for the time being. Investigation for the accused is underway.