MP: Slippers, cow dung thrown at Shahi Masjid during Jagannath Rath Yatra

No arrests have been made as the police claim they are unable to identify the miscreants.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th June 2025 4:01 pm IST
Slipper (circled red) thrown at Shahi Masjid mosque in Madhya Pradesh during Jagannath Rath Yatra
Slipper (circled red) thrown at Shahi Masjid mosque in Madhya Pradesh during Jagannath Rath Yatra

Tensions heightened in the holy city of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra carried out by the Khati Samaj (Other Backward Class) on the night of June 27, when people from the crowd threw slippers, shoes, and cow-dung cakes at the Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk. 

Videos of the same went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage online. Users condemned the act across the spectrum.

Based on a complaint by local resident Abrar Ahmed, the Kharak Kuan police lodged an FIR against unidentified individuals under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class of citizens by insulting their religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).  

MS Creative School

However, no arrests have been made as the police claim they are unable to identify the miscreants. “We will check the CCTV from Chhatri Chowk to identify the perpetrators. Appropriate actions will be taken against those who insulted the Shahi Masjid,” station house officer (SHO) Rajkumar Malviya told reporters.

Police maintained the law and order situation in the region is under control for the time being. Investigation for the accused is underway. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th June 2025 4:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button