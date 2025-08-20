MP student sets teacher on fire after harassment complaint

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district, an 18-year-old school student allegedly set his teacher on fire after she filed a complaint against him for making inappropriate comments regarding her saree during the Independence Day celebrations.

Police said the accused, Suryansh Kochar, a student of Excellence School (Utkrisht Vidyalaya), poured kerosene on his 26-year-old teacher on August 18 and escaped.

She received 10- 15 percent burn injuries and is currently under medical care.

According to sub-divisional police officer (SDOP) Manoj Gupta, the victim had known Kochar for two years. He had “developed a one-sided affection” towards her, the officer said.

During the Independence Day celebrations at the school, the teenager made an inappropriate comment regarding her saree. She filed a complaint, leading to his expulsion from the school. This might have triggered the attack, Gupta said.

“A case under Section 124A and other relevant IPC sections has been registered. Further action will follow after recording the victim’s full statement,” the police officer said.

Kochar was arrested the same day in the Kalyanpur village. He is currently in custody.