MP: Tantrik rapes woman on pretext of solving domestic problem, held

Indore: A 38-year-old tantrik was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of solving her domestic problem in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, police said.

The accused, who poses as a ‘tantrik’ (sorcerer), is a resident of Khargone district, an official said.

“The victim had approached the accused with a domestic problem. The accused told the woman that he would have to establish physical relations with her to appease the spirit inside her to solve the problem,” a police sub-inspector said.

The accused allegedly raped the woman on several occasions and even threatened to kill her and her husband, he said.

