MP Tejasvi Surya seeks early execution of Banashankari Skywalk

Surya argued that the skywalk would offer safe, convenient and barrier-free access between the Banashankari Metro station, TTMC bus terminal, market and surrounding public places.

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MP Tejasvi Surya seeking early execution of Banashankari Skywalk with official.

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has written to Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda requesting the immediate implementation of the Banashankari Skywalk project, stating that the long-pending pedestrian facility should not be dropped in favour of the proposed B-SMILE flyover.

Sharing the letter on social media, Surya said the Banashankari junction witnesses heavy pedestrian movement every day and requires dedicated infrastructure to ensure public safety. Referring to the recent death of an elderly woman while crossing the road, he said the incident underscored the urgent need for a safe pedestrian crossing.

The Bengaluru South MP said he had consistently pursued the project over the last seven years and that the proposal had already received administrative approval, budgetary allocation of Rs 45 crore and foundation stone laying. However, despite these clearances, work on the skywalk has not begun.

Subhan Bakery

Surya argued that the skywalk would offer safe, convenient and barrier-free access between the Banashankari Metro station, TTMC bus terminal, market and surrounding public places. He expressed hope that Minister Krishna Byre Gowda would personally step in and expedite the project in the larger interest of pedestrian safety and urban mobility.

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