MP: Tension grips village after stone-pelting incident

Vidisha: Another stone-pelting incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh after remains of a slaughtered cow were allegedly found in a well in Khusaur village of Nateran area of the Vidisha district, according to a police official.

This is the second stone-pelting incident in the state within a month. The last such incident was reported in the Khargone district on April 10 during a Ram-Navami procession resulting in the injury of around four persons.

The Vidisha incident is said to have taken place on Thursday after which the police brought the situation under control.

The accused in both incidents were arrested. Accused Armaan and others were arrested under the Cow Slaughter Act while a number of people were arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident.

“An alleged case of cow slaughter was reported yesterday.

The police team and administration reached the spot after getting the information. An FIR has been registered and the accused have been arrested. Stone-pelting also took place. The police took control of the situation and registered the FIR,” Superintendent of police, Vidisha, Monika Shukla said while speaking to the media on Friday.

The SP informed that she along with the district collector reviewed the situation and held discussions with the people from both the groups.

“The accused persons in the incident have been arrested. I and the district collector reviewed the situation and held discussions with the people. The situation is under control. The police force is deployed at the spot,” SP Shukla said.

The situation is under control after the deployment of the police force in the village.

Earlier last month, violence had erupted in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh following a stone-pelting incident during a Ram-Navami procession on April 10.

Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the stone-pelting incident during the procession.