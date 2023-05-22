MP: Tiger dead in Panna reserve, territorial fight suspected

Published: 22nd May 2023 9:18 pm IST

Panna: A tiger was found dead in the Panna Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, forest department officials said on Monday.

The carcass of T-7, in the 3-4 months age group, was located by a patrolling team in the Akola buffer area of the reserve and it is suspected the animal lost its life in a territorial fight with another big cat, an official said.

“No suspected activity was found in the area and all body parts of the tiger are intact. An autopsy was carried out as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. Its viscera is being sent for examination,” the official said.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

