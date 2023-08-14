MP: Vande Bharat train window damaged as man throws stones; arrested

The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday near Banmore railway station and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man in this connection, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th August 2023 2:18 pm IST
Vande Bharat Express (File Photo)

Morena: A glass window of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was damaged after a person threw stones at it in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, an official said on Monday.

BookMyMBBS

The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday near Banmore railway station and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man in this connection, he said.

Also Read
Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat trial run successful

A window of the Rani Kamalapti-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train got damaged and the incident created panic among the passengers, Gwalior’s RPF inspector Sanjay Kumar Arya said.

MS Education Academy

After examining the CCTV footage, the police arrested a man, identified as Firoz Khan (20), on Sunday night in connection with the stone-pelting and booked him under provisions of the Railways Act, the official said.

During interrogation, the accused “admitted” to have committed the offence, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th August 2023 2:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button