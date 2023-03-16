MP: Violence breaks out in Mhow over death of tribal woman, probe ordered

Bhopal: Tension prevailed in Indore’s Mhow on Thursday following violent protests over the suspicious death of a tribal woman even as the government ordered a magisterial inquiry.

Over six police personnel, including an inspector, were injured in the stone pelting done by the protesters.

Violence at Dongargaon police outpost in Mhow tehsil of Indore district over alleged murder of a 22-yrs-old tribal woman. 6 cops, including local police station head hurt and a tribal youth killed possibly in firing. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/OjdQZFmXYr — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) March 16, 2023

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old tribal woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, was found dead in a rented room. Alleging that the woman was gang-raped and murdered, the family members staged a protest while keeping the body on the road.

Upon receiving information, local police reached the protest spot and tried to disperse the assembled people. However, the angry mob pelted stones at the police. Subsequently, police had to use teargas and fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd.

“Six cops were injured due to stone pelting. The situation was brought under control, however, police personnel have been deployed in the area. Woman died under suspicious circumstances following which her family staged protests. The woman was living in a rented room for her studies,” Indore SP (Rural) Bhagwant Singh Virde said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter, according to a statement issued by his office on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has sent a team of tribal MLAs of the party to the area. The Congress leaders are likely to visit the family.

“Murder after gang-rape of a tribal girl in Mhow of Indore district and murder of a tribal youth in police firing has proved the jungle raj is prevalent in Madhya Pradesh. I am pained, distressed by this heartbreaking incident and stand with the aggrieved tribal families in this hour of grief,” Kamal Nath said.

