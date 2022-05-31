The highest paid contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is…

Mumbai: After an exciting Khatron Ke Khiladi season last year, Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show is all set to make a grand comeback with its season 12. While every season of the show has a set of celebrities from the telly world, this time the show has tried to raise the entertainment quotient with a combination of actors and social media influencers. From top names of the entertainment industry like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha to contestants like Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair, the mixed cast of the show has left fans excited for the upcoming season.

Well, like every year, speculations regarding the highest paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been doing rounds on the internet. So, who is the highest paid contestant this year?

Usually, actors are the one who take a fat cheque home, however, this season it is the influencers who are going to be the highest paid.

According to a report in India Today, source closed to the show has said, “The success of shows like Lock Upp has propelled the channel to experiment with a mixed bag of contestants this season. While actors like Shivangi and Rubina promise a loyal fan base, the channel wants to tap in the huge fandom of influencers-actors Faisu and Jannat.”

Why the influencer craze?

Faisal Shaikh joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promises a huge viewership as he has 27 million followers on Instagram. Apparently, he has been provided with a minimum 6 weeks guarantee and a huge payment prior to the show. Faisal Shaikh is one of the top social media influencers with a whopping net worth of Rs. 14 crore.

Similarly, Jannat Zubair has close to 40 million and appeals to a larger fan base, which includes teenagers and young adults. She has been not only reigning the digital space but is also a household favorite after her stint in ‘Tu Aashiqui’. Her net worth is Rs. 19 crores.

“While the figure is not yet disclosed, it is known that the two are the highest paid contestants this season,” the source said.

This new addition of influencers is an attempt to lure in younger audience to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Moreover, rumors about the duo’s relationship will also help the channels ratings.