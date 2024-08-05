Mr Faisu and Zayn Saifi, probable contestants of Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is over and now all eyes are on the much-awaited Bigg Boss 18. The iconic reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is set to make a grand return on Colors TV in late September or early October. The buzz surrounding the new season is palpable, with speculation rife about the celebrity contestants set to join the house.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants Names

Among the rumored participants, two prominent names from the social media world have caught everyone’s attention: Zayn Saifi and Faisal Shaikh, better known as Mr. Faisu. Latest buzz has it that they have been approached by Bigg Boss 18 makers to take part in the show.

Zyan Saifi, Samay Raina and Mr Faisu have been approached for #BiggBoss18.



Interesting to see if they will accept the offer or not. — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) August 4, 2024

Zayn Saifi, one of India’s biggest YouTubers, boasts an impressive 34.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘Round2Hell’ and 9.4 million followers on Instagram. His potential entry into the Bigg Boss house has fans eagerly waiting to see how he fares in the high-pressure environment.

On the other hand, Mr. Faisu, with his staggering 32.7 million Instagram followers, has already made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. After participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Mr. Faisu seems poised to take on the Bigg Boss challenge. His possible entry has sparked excitement among his massive fan base, who are eager to see his charismatic presence in the Bigg Boss house.

The prospect of Zayn Saifi and Mr. Faisu entering Bigg Boss 18 together has fans buzzing with excitement. Social media is ablaze with discussions and predictions about their potential strategies and alliances.

Will Zayn and Mr. Faisu step into the Bigg Boss house? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – if they do, Bigg Boss 18 is set to be an unforgettable season. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates and let us know in the comments – do you want to see Zayn and Mr. Faisu together in Bigg Boss 18?