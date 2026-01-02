Mr Faisu skips New Year parties, opts for Umrah to welcome 2026

Mumbai: Social media influencer and popular internet personality Faisal Shaikh, widely known as Mr. Faisu, began New Year 2026 on a deeply spiritual note by performing Umrah along with his close-knit content creator group, Team 07.

Sharing a group photo from Makkah on Instagram, Mr Faisu expressed gratitude for the opportunity, calling it the most peaceful and beautiful way to start the year. He spoke about beginning 2026 with hearts full of faith, hope, and gratitude, while praying for peace, purpose, and blessings in the year ahead.

“Alhamdulillah for the opportunity to perform Umrah with my amazing family, Team07. Starting this New Year in the most peaceful and beautiful place — Makkah & Madinah — with hearts full of gratitude, faith, and hope. May this year bring us closer to Allah, fill our lives with peace, purpose, and countless blessings. Here’s to new beginnings, stronger faith, and beautiful memories ahead.”

Earlier, as he jetted off for Umrah, Mr. Faisu penned a heartfelt note about personal growth, discipline, and faith, stating that the new year marks a fresh chapter of hard work, deeper prayers, and self-improvement.

“The previous year taught me a lot learned silently, prayed deeply, fell, stood up again. Some lessons came easy, some broke me a little, but all of them shaped me. This year begins with more gratitude, more prayers, and most importantly, more hard work I hope this year teaches me what I still lack. I hope I become more focused, more disciplined, and more patient with my own journey May I trust the process even when it’s slow. May I stay humble in wins and strong in losses And may I never forget why I started. Here’s to growth, faith, and becoming better one day at a time.”

The pilgrimage was undertaken with Team 07 which includes Hasnain Khan, Adnaan Shaikh, Faiz Baloch, and Shadan Farooqui, a group that rose to massive fame through their collaborative short-form content and strong bond of friendship.

Faisal Shaikh is among India’s most followed digital creators, boasting an impressive 33.5 million followers on Instagram. From viral short videos to music videos and brand collaborations, Mr. Faisu has carved a strong presence in the digital space, making him one of the most influential internet personalities of his generation.