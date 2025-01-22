Danish MP rebukes US President at European Parliament

Danish politician Anders Vistisen sparked a row at the European Parliament on Tuesday, January 21, as he used abusive language to address United States President Donald Trump over the latter’s interest in Greenland.

The right-wing politician from Denmark made controversial comments as he warned the US President’s longtime interest in ‘purchasing’ ownership and control of Greenland, an autonomous Denmark territory.

Speaking at the EU Parliament, Anders Vistisen said, “Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integral part of our country. It is not for sale.”

The Denmark’s representative in the EU went on to say, “Let me put it down in the words you might understand. Mr Trump, F*** off.”

Any true patriot should understand that this is an uacceptable attack on national sovereignty! pic.twitter.com/SlHbR5OGjg — Anders Vistisen (@AndersVistisen) January 21, 2025

Trump’s interest in Greenland

Greenland, the Arctic landmass which lies near the North American continent has been a long-time subject of interest for the USA.

The control over the vast, scarcely populated landmass would offer a strategic upper hand in the region. The USA has a large space facility named ‘Pituffik Space Base’ on the island that also lies on the shortest route from North America to Europe.

President Donald Trump recently made a statement in December 2024 saying the ownership and control of the Arctic island was an “absolute necessity” for the USA.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump had marked on his own social media platform “Truth Social.”

Trump’s comments in December were responded to by Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede who said, “Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland, We are not for sale and we will not be for sale.”

“We must not lose our long struggle for freedom. However, we must continue to be open to cooperation and trade with the whole world, especially with our neighbours,” Mute Egede added.