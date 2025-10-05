MrBeast’s 2015 ‘hi, me in ten years’ video goes viral worldwide

Hyderabad: MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the biggest YouTuber in the world with over 443 million subscribers. He has set new records and changed the way people look at online entertainment. Known for his grand, high-quality videos, MrBeast is famous for doing things that no one else dares to do. From giving away cars, houses, and even islands to helping thousands of people through charity, his videos are filled with fun, kindness, and surprise.

The Internet Explodes Over His 10-Year-Old Video

Recently, the internet went wild after MrBeast uploaded a special video that he recorded 10 years ago. Back in 2015, when he was just 17 and had only 8,000 subscribers, he filmed a message to his future self. He even scheduled the video to be posted exactly on October 4, 2025.

In the clip, a young and hopeful Jimmy says, “If I don’t have a million subscribers when you see this video, my entire life has been a failure.” Those simple words touched millions of fans, showing the passion and belief he had even at a young age.

The throwback video quickly went viral, filling social media with emotional and nostalgic comments. Fans were amazed to see how far he had come from a small-town teenager filming in his bedroom to a billion-dollar creator changing lives worldwide.

Meet MrBeast: The Billion-Dollar Creator

One of the most inspiring stories is that of MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson. At just 27 years old, he has become a billionaire with a net worth of $1 billion USD, which is around Rs. 8,522 crore (as of May 2025).

How It All Started

MrBeast began making videos when he was just 12 years old. His early videos were about games and funny topics. In 2017, he became famous with a video where he counted to 100,000, it took him 44 hours! That video got millions of views and made him a star.