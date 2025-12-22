Hyderabad: On the world map, two countries dominate the headcount. India has about 1.46 billion people and China has about 1.42 billion. Together, they make up around 35 percent of the planet’s population, which is why they are always at the top of global rankings.

A YouTube “Country” Takes 3rd Place

Now comes the fun twist. If MrBeast’s YouTube audience were counted like a country, it would sit in third place. Yes, you read that right!

As of mid-December 2025, MrBeast’s main channel is listed at about 454 million subscribers, which is bigger than the United States mid-year 2025 population estimate of 347,275,807.

Some recent trackers also claim his channel added roughly 114 million subscribers in 2025, showing how fast this “digital country” is growing, although exact yearly totals can vary by source.

Who is MrBeast, and Why He Is Everywhere

MrBeast’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson. He is known for high-budget challenges, massive giveaways, and videos that feel like big events.

On his channel, blockbusters like “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!” have reached hundreds of millions of views, along with other viral challenge videos.

Beyond entertainment, he runs Beast Philanthropy, a registered charity that funds and supports causes through the reach of social media. He has also backed large public campaigns like Team Trees and Team Seas, turning views into real-world impact.