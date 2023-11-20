MRPS extends support to BJP in Telangana polls

Hyderabad: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has announced its support to BJP in Telangana Assembly elections.

MRPS claims to represent Madigas, the largest community among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state, and it has been fighting for categorisation of SCs in reservations.

MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga has urged MRPS and nine other community organisations to work for the victory of BJP candidates in November 30 Assembly elections.

The decision came a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting of MRPS in Hyderabad and announced that the Centre would soon form a committee which would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas.

Madiga slams Congress, BRS

Manda Krishna Madiga stated in a letter to various Madigas organisations that Congress has done injustice to them on the demand for categorisation of SC reservation.

He said the Congress when in power at the Centre failed to pass a legislation for SC categorisation and during the last 10 years did not extend its support to the demand as an opposition party.

He also slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over its ‘betrayal’ of Madigas. He said Chief Minister KCR did not give any representation to the community in his council of ministers. Madigas is numerically the biggest community among SCs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Telangana, Madigas make up for 60 percent of SCs, who constitute about 17 percent of the population.

PM Modi promises BC CM

Spearheading the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress “are two sides of the same coin, adding that “family rule, corruption and lies are the three common things in their DNA.”

Reiterating the BJP’s poll promise to nominate a Backward Classes (BC) leader for the seat of the chief minister, the Prime Minister remarked that ‘family-run governments’ like the BRS and the Congress will never allow BCs to become chief ministers.

“They want their children to progress, not the poor and not the people from BC, SC and ST communities who work hard for building the state…when Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government was in power, we made APJ Abdul Kalam the President of India. GMC Balayogi was made Lok Sabha Speaker and the first Dalit Lok Sabha candidate. We made Ram Nath Kovind the President and we also made Droupadi Murmu President in support of Dalits,” he said.