Mrunal Thakur hikes salary in Tollywood, check here

Hyderabad: Mrunal Thakur, a talented actress, made her impressive acting debut in the film industry.

With her first film, ‘Super 30,’ she quickly gained recognition in the Bollywood industry for her captivating performances and natural flair for acting. She has appeared in a significant number of films throughout her career, demonstrating her versatility and dedication to her craft. The actress made an impression in Tollywood with her debut film, Sita Ramam.

Mrunal was paid Rs 85 lakhs for her first film in the Telugu film industry. However, her current remuneration in south has become a topic of discussion among fans and film industry, reflecting her growing prominence and demand in the industry. If the latest reports are to believed, she is now charging not just 1 or 2cr!

Tollywood is buzzing with reports of actress Mrunal demanding for a whopping 3 crore per film. Yes, you read that right! With her daring move, the talented actress has certainly set tongues wagging.

Mrunal Thakur has earned a reputation for her versatility and on-screen charisma, thanks to her outstanding performances in Bollywood and beyond. She has raised the bar for actresses in the industry by demanding such a high fee.

This hefty salary reflects not only Mrunal’s growing popularity and demand, but also her faith in her craft. It demonstrates her belief in the value she can bring to a project and the impact she can have on the big screen.

On the work front, this actress was most recently seen in Lust Stories 2.