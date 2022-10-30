MS Academy to conduct test for free residential IIT– NEET coaching

Hyderabad: Like in the past, the city based MS Education Academy is gearing up to conduct MS Lateefi 40 scholarship test for free residential IIT/JEE – NEET coaching across the country.

Students studying in class 10 are eligible to write this test. If selected, students can get scholarship up to Rs 5 lakhs for 2 years in IIT or NEET courses. They will also be prepared to write the intermediate examination in both residential and non- residential mode.

There will be no hidden charges and complete education and boarding of selected students will be free for two years at the exclusive campus in Hyderabad.

The test will be conducted online and for students across India and the Gulf from their home on either November 26, 2022 or December 4, 2022 or both the given dates.

The best of two marks scored will be considered.

Based on the marks obtained in the examination, 40 students will be selected.

For registration login to the website of MS Education Academy (click here).

