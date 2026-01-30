MS Creative School to host annual program ‘Akhlaaq Show 2026’

This year, the central theme of 'Akhlaaq Show 2026' is 'In the Light of Tarbiyah.'

MS Creative School
MS Creative School to host annual program 'Akhlaaq Show 2026'

Hyderabad: MS Creative School is organizing its grand annual three-day program, “Akhlaaq Show 2026,” on January 30, 31, and February 1 2026 at Hyderabad’s cultural center, Lalitha Kala Thoranam, Public Gardens, Nampally.

This unique educational and moral event is being held with the purpose of character-building among children, promoting values, and spreading the message of Tarbiyah (upbringing and moral training).

This year, the central theme of “Akhlaaq Show 2026” is “In the Light of Tarbiyah.” Under this theme, students of MS Creative School from Class 6 to Class 10 will present various stage programs, moral skits, dialogues, and practical demonstrations highlighting the importance of children’s upbringing, family values, and social responsibilities.

On Friday, 30 January, the first day of the show will feature inspiring stage performances by female students. Therefore, the first day has been designated as “Ladies Day,” specially reserved for women and girl students. The school administration has invited the women of Hyderabad to attend the open-air theatre at Public Gardens, Nampally, and enjoy the performances presented by the students.

The programs presented by male students will take place on January 31 and February 1, during which both men and women from the general public will be allowed to participate. Alongside the stage performances, the three-day Akhlaq Show will also include educational and creative stalls, where students’ skills and projects will be displayed. The management of MS Creative School has appealed to parents, guardians, and the general public to attend this three-day moral and educational journey with their families and help promote the message of building strong ethics, positive values, and dignified character in the younger generation.

During the event, educational and creative stalls will be open from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, showcasing students’ creative abilities.

After 5 pm, the main stage will host colorful and meaningful performances focused on morality, Tarbiyah, and character development.

