MS Degree College student secures rank 3 in N-CET

Published: 23rd August 2023

Hyderabad: A student of MS Degree College, Sana Shereen, has secured All-India Rank 3 in the prestigious National Institute of Nutrition Common Entrance Test (N-CET) 2023.

Students take this exam for admission in a two-year post graduation (PG) course in applied nutrition or sports nutrition, offered by National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Hyderabad.

N-CET is a highly competitive exam conducted by the National Institute of Nutrition NIN, one of the premier institutes of nutrition research and education in India. Every year, only 40 candidates are selected out of thousands of applicants for admission.

Meanwhile, the college felicitated Sana Shereen for her achievement. On this occasion, MS Education Academy senior director Dr Mohammed Moazzam Hussain congratulated Sana Shereen and her parents.

The MS Degree College for Girls is affiliated to Osmania University, offering undergraduate courses in various fields. The college has branches at four prime locations in Hyderabad — Malakpet, Asif Nagar, Tolichowki and Charminar. 

