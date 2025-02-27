MS Dhoni’s cryptic shirt sparks IPL 2025 retirement buzz!

Mumbai: MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain and star of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), arrived in Chennai on February 26 for IPL 2025. But what caught fans’ attention was his t-shirt. It had a message written in Morse code, which fans quickly decoded to say “One Last Time”. This has led to speculation that IPL 2025 might be his final season.

What is Morse Code?

Morse code is a way to send messages using dots and dashes. Fans believe Dhoni’s message means he is playing his last IPL season.

Here’s how “ONE LAST TIME” translates into Morse code:

ONE: — -. .

LAST: .-.. .- … –

TIME: – .. — .

Dhoni’s Struggles with Fitness

At 43, Dhoni has admitted that staying fit for IPL is getting harder. He said:

“I am not as fit as before. I have to work hard on my diet and training. I also play other sports like tennis and badminton to stay active.”

Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain before IPL 2024 but still played all 14 matches.

A Legendary Career

Dhoni is one of IPL’s greatest captains, leading CSK to five titles. His leadership and ability to finish games have made him a cricketing legend.

What’s Next for Dhoni and CSK?

IPL 2025 starts on March 22, with CSK playing Mumbai Indians on March 23. If this is Dhoni’s last season, fans will surely cherish every moment.