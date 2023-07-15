MS Education Academy joins International Toastmasters Gavel Club

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy, a renowned educational institution in Hyderabad, has been granted membership in the prestigious International Toastmasters Gavel Club. In a momentous ceremony held at the corporate office of MS Education Academy, the Toastmasters gavel club was formally inaugurated at MS Creative School.

Dr. Moazzam Hussain, Senior Director of the Academy, presided over the event, inaugurating two Gavel Clubs to promote communication and leadership skills among its students.

During the ceremony, two schools of MS Education Academy in Hyderabad were presented with Toastmasters International affiliation certificates from the organization’s headquarters in the United States.

The esteemed event was graced by Senior Toastmasters Vikram Chandra, Sunil Khunteta, and TM Shashidhar, who shed light on the various aspects and benefits of Gavel Clubs.

MS Education Academy prioritize communication, leadership skills

MS Education Academy has always prioritized the development of communication and leadership skills among its students, ultimately fostering self-confidence and personal growth.

The principals, staff, and students who attended the ceremony enthusiastically interacted and displayed a keen interest in enrolling as members of the newly formed “Gavel Clubs” and Toastmasters International (TMI) Clubs.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Syed Hameed, Academic Director of MS Education Academy, highlighted the objectives of the Gavel Clubs, emphasizing their role in preparing effective communicators and confident speakers while nurturing leadership qualities.

The event was broadcasted live online, connecting all MS schools to witness this exceptional academic milestone.

Senior director’s keynote address

In his keynote address, Dr. Moazzam Hussain expressed his commitment to providing mentors for all MS schools and initiating Gavel Clubs to benefit the students. Furthermore, he announced that MS Junior Colleges and MS Degree Colleges would establish TMI Clubs, focusing on the professional growth of the faculty members.

With its induction into the prestigious International Toastmasters Gavel Club, MS Education Academy reaffirms its dedication to empowering its students with effective communication and leadership skills, paving the way for their personal and professional success.

Toastmasters gavel club

Toastmasters International, a non-profit educational organization with a global presence, focuses on teaching public speaking and leadership skills through a network of clubs.

The Toastmasters gavel club, a specialized branch of Toastmasters International, extends the organization’s renowned public speaking and leadership training to groups that may not be eligible for regular membership due to age, financial constraints, or other circumstances.

This tailored Toastmasters experience is considered highly suitable for educational institutions, particularly schools.