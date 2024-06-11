MS Education Academy students excel in BITSAT-2024

Hyderabad: In display of academic prowess and dedication, students from MS Education Academy have achieved remarkable results in the BITSAT-2024.

BITSAT-2024 is an entrance exam conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) for admission to its undergraduate programs. The test assesses candidates on subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and logical reasoning. With a total score of 390, BITSAT is considered highly competitive.

Also Read Hyderabad BITS Pilani to set up unique wind tunnel facility for aerospace research

Despite many challenges, Mohammed Fazal Ur Rahman scored 290/390, Ayaan Ahmed 253/390, and Mohammed Shadab Shaik 240/390. These students accomplishments reflect the holistic educational approach and supportive environment provided by MS Education Academy.