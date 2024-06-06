MS Education Academy students excel in NEET UG 2024

Hyderabad: The students of MS Education Academy have once again showcased their hard work with stellar performances in the NEET 2024 examination, as over 36 students scored more than 600 marks.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, a grand felicitation ceremony was held at the MS Corporate Office. The founder and chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, announced that over 200 MS students are likely to secure free seats in MBBS courses this year.

One of the most notable achievements came from MSian Mohammed Abdul Muqtadir, who scored 703/720, which earned him a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

Other top scorers include Amaan Ahmed with 693 marks and Mohammed Abdul Musawwir with 688 marks. The top ten achievers also featured Mirza Sharjill Baig (676 marks), Umair Javed Syed (672 marks), Juwairiah Noor (671 marks), Fatima Batool (668 marks), Aiman Sultana Hafsa (661 marks), Syed Rayyan (653 marks), and Mohammed Hammad Usaid (652 marks).

In addition to the top scorers, the overall performance of MS Junior College students was commendable. A total of 106 students scored over 500 marks, 131 students exceeded 480 marks, 179 students exceeded 450 marks, and 207 students achieved scores higher than 433 marks.