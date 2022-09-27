MS Education to hold sports, tech competitions for Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations

Hyderabad: In an attempt to make the Milad-Un-Nabi (birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)) celebrations this year more inclusive, the All India Majlis Tameer-E-Millat (AIMTM) in collaboration with MS Education Academy will organise various sports and tech competitions from all religious backgrounds.

Participants will get a chance to win cash prizes worth Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000.

As part of Rahmatul lil Alameen (Meaning Mercy for all the worlds referring to Prophet Muhammad ) celebrations, apart from essay writing, elocution, quiz and Quran recitation; competitions in sports and technology will also be organized, for all under 21 years, irrespective of cast, creed, or religion.

The competitions would be conducted from Thursday, September 29 to Friday, October 7.

Sports events

Cricket

Football

Shooting

Volleyball

Kabaddi

Arm Wrestling

Karate

Two tech competitions

Coding

Robotics

Prize money

Cricket— Rs 73,000

Football— Rs 50,000

Volleyball— Rs 30,000

Kabaddi— Rs 30,000

This year, All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat, a socio-religious organisation, is celebrating the 73rd Yaum-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen.

The Chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammed Lateef Khan is heading the reception committee of the 73rd Yaum-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen celebrations.

Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director, MS Education Academy has said that to spread the message of Prophet Hazrath Mohammed SAWW as a Rahmatul lil Alameen, MS has decided to support Tameer-e-Millat in organizing the series of events along with the Annual Jalsa Youm-e-sahaba (companions of the Prophet) and Jalsa Youm-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen.

Secretary All India Majlis Tameer-E-Millat Omar Ahmed Shafeeq has said that they are excited as it is the first time that tech competitions such as robotics and coding are being conducted as part of the Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations.

He said that 400 students have already registered for the literary competitions and over 4,000 students are expected to take part this year.

One can register themselves in sports competitions and coding and robotics competitions through the Google form links embedded.

Registrations will close on Thursday, September 29, 2022.