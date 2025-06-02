MS’ EdVenture Park celebrates successful startups

Hyderabad: A grand ceremony was held at EdVenture Park, the country’s first dedicated student startup incubator, established by MS Education Academy. The event honored the founders of 25 startups that flourished and succeeded through the platform.

On this occasion, the founder and chairman of EdVenture Park, Mohammad Lateef Memory Khan, said, “EdVenture Park is a revolutionary initiative by MS Education Academy, launched four years ago. It is a student incubation center where students are trained to transform their ideas into businesses. So far, over 600 students have been trained across 11 cohorts, resulting in the establishment of 278 startups, 60 percent of which are led by girls.”

Currently, 57 startups are successfully operating in the market, generating a combined annual revenue of over Rs 5 crore. Among these, three startups have surpassed Rs 1 crore in revenue, while four are earning more than Rs 50 lakhs annually.

The incubation center has become the largest in the country for students. Startups from EdVenture Park have also gained recognition in Germany, Dubai, Turkey, and Australia. A project funded by the Australian Consulate is underway to help girls launch successful startups using artificial intelligence. The goal is to empower youth to become job creators rather than job seekers. So far, the initiative has created over 400 job opportunities and holds strong potential to become a valuable national asset in the future.

The chairman said, “Alhamdulillah! The notable aspect is that 60 percent of our startups are women-led, many of which have made their mark on national and international platforms. One of our startups is collaborating with district collectors across Telangana.”

“Old City Hyderabad is filled with talented youth. We welcome every young mind with a creative business idea to EdVenture Park. We promise complete, free support until their ideas become reality”, he added.

At the event, the chief guest, renowned businessman Mohammed Abdul Majeed, founder of Pista House, addressed the youth, saying, “Believe in your dreams, never give up, and always work with honesty. I, too, began my journey from humble beginnings, and today, Pista House is a global brand.”

He praised MS Education Academy’s efforts in student character-building, stating, “When a marriage proposal comes for a girl from MS, no further inquiries are needed. Just the fact that she is from MS is enough. This is no small matter—it is a huge achievement.”

He proudly mentioned that his daughters and son also studied at MS, giving him firsthand experience of the institution’s dedication to nurturing and educating children.

Also present was EdVenture Park’s co-founder and former CEO, Meraj Faheem, who currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the prestigious Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC). He stated, “This honor from MS is a moment of pride for us. It reflects not only the institution’s vision but also the relentless hard work and dedication of these young minds, who strive to learn and innovate every day. Over the past four and a half years, we have mentored over 600 startup founders and engaged more than 10,000 students on campus.”