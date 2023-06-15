MS felicitates successful NEET candidates

Hyderabad: The MS Education Academy has organized a felicitation ceremony to honour the successful candidates of the NEET 2023 batch. Mohammed Lateef Khan, addressing the ceremony, expressed his delight and announced that this year, approximately 169 candidates are expected to secure free seats in MBBS. He emphasized the academy’s mission and vision for 2036, aiming to produce 10,000 doctors dedicated to serving the country and the Muslim community. These doctors will be committed to providing exceptional healthcare and making the well-being of the people their primary goal.

Khan expressed his gratitude to Allah Almighty and proudly stated that 1,763 students from the MS Education Academy have been admitted to MBBS programs. Many of them have also pursued MD degrees and are currently serving both within the country and abroad. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the NEET-qualified students and their parents, emphasizing that these students are valuable assets to the community. He expressed his hope that their service to the people would contribute to a better world for themselves and their parents.

It is worth noting that six students from MS achieved scores above 600 marks in this year’s NEET examination. Hafiz Abdul Rahim Shukoor secured the top position with 670/720 marks, followed by Syed Abdul Basith Rehan with 665/720 marks in the second position. Shabana secured the third position with 650/720 marks, and Muhammad Abdul Malik, son of Muhammad Abdul Hameed, obtained the fourth position in MS with 647/720 marks. Amara Fatima bint Mohammad Rahman brought great honor to MS, her family, and the country by scoring 624/720 marks. Notably, Amara Fatima is the granddaughter of Mohammad Osman Ali, the younger brother of State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali.

At the beginning of the event, Mohammad Ghousuddin, the Director of MS Education Academy, warmly welcomed the students and eloquently described the educational journey of MS. He proudly mentioned that the academy, which started with just two rooms in 1991, has now expanded to 106 educational institutions nationwide. These institutions collectively accommodate more than 30,000 students and employ over 3,000 teachers.

Mohammed Lateef Khan assured the community that MS students would strive to become achievers with perfect scores of 720/720 in the future. During the felicitation ceremony, Mr. Mohammad Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Muhammad Moazzam Hussain, Trustees of MS Education Academy, provided insightful guidance to the students. Mufti Shakeel, the imam and khateeb of the Spanish Mosque (Masjid Iqbal-ud-Daula) in Begumpet, received special recognition during the event. It is worth mentioning that his fourth daughter achieved impressive marks in NEET, joining her siblings in the prestigious accomplishment of securing free MBBS seats through MS Education Academy.