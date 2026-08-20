MS Hifz Academy holds its eighth grand Dastarbandi ceremony

Hyderabad: A total of 145 students from the tenth batch of MS Hifz Academy have completed the memorization of the Holy Quran, comprising 89 boys (Huffaz) and 56 girls (Hafizat).

To mark this achievement, MS Hifz Academy organized its Eighth Grand Dastarbandi Ceremony on August 15, 2026, at Minar Garden, Salar Jung Museum Road, Darulshifa, Hyderabad.

With the completion of Hifz by these 145 students, the total number of Huffaz and Hafizat who have memorized the Holy Quran through MS Hifz Academy has now reached 626.

A large number of parents attended the event and expressed their joy and pride at the remarkable religious achievement of their children. The students also showcased their abilities in Quran recitation and Naat recitation, which was highly appreciated by the audience.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Hazrat Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi Madani, Muhtamim of Jamia Qasmia Shahi, Moradabad, and President of Jamiat Ulama, Uttar Pradesh. The ceremony was presided over by Hazrat Maulana Mohammed Abdul Rahim Baneem, Vice President of Majlis-e-Ilmia, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Maulana Mufti Syed Muhammad Naeem Qasmi, Director of MS Hifz Academy, presented a detailed overview of the Academy’s educational activities and future plans. He stated that the objective of MS Hifz Academy is not only to help students memorize the Holy Quran but also to provide them with strong religious, moral, and practical training.

Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, described the completion of Hifz by 145 students as a blessing from Allah Almighty. He said that this achievement was not merely a number, but the result of the prayers of parents, the hard work of students, and the sacrifices of teachers.

He stated that MS aims to nurture individuals of strong character whose lives and conduct reflect the teachings of the Holy Quran. He further announced that MS has set a target of producing 10,000 Huffaz by 2036.

Expressing his gratitude to the parents and teachers, Mohammed Lateef Khan urged the newly graduated Huffaz to spread the message of the Holy Quran—peace, morality, and service to humanity—through their actions and conduct.

The chief guest, Hazrat Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi Madani, congratulated the Huffaz and Hafizat and their parents on the completion of Quran memorization. He urged the students to maintain a strong and lasting connection with the Holy Quran. Highlighting the religious significance of the occasion, he emphasized the importance of helping the younger generation understand the Quran, receive proper religious guidance, and incorporate its teachings into their daily lives.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to students who had completed full Quran recitation in one or two sittings, as well as to students who demonstrated excellence in Hifz, academic performance, and discipline. In the final segment of the programme, dastarbandi was performed for all 89 Huffaz and 56 Hafizat.

The presiding dignitary, Hazrat Maulana Mohammed bin Abdul Rahim Baneem, administered the final lesson to the graduating Huffaz and Hafizat and offered a special prayer for them. He emphasized that merely memorizing the Holy Quran is not enough; it is equally important to read, understand, and practice its teachings.

On the occasion of August 15, he also called for promoting love, brotherhood, and mutual harmony across the country. He stressed that the younger generation should be guided not only towards religious values but also towards humanity, peace, and service to others.

MS Education Academy Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Mauzzam Hussain also participated in the dastarbandi ceremony of the Huffaz.

The ceremony was compered by Mohammed Owais Khan, Executive Director of MS Education Academy. All arrangements related to the dastarbandi ceremony for the Hafizat were carried out under the supervision of Nuzhat Khan, Vice Chairperson of MS Education Academy.