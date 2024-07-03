MS IAS Academy conducts entrance test for free UPSC CSE coaching in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy has initiated the induction program for the eighth batch of MS IAS Academy. Admission to the UPSC civil services preparatory program will be made through an objective-type Multiple Choice Questions test, followed by a subjective test and an interview.

The MCQ-based objective test will be conducted on July 21, 2024, at 90 centers across 24 states in India, and the results will be disclosed on July 25.

Among the 90 centers organized nationwide to conduct the written test, Telangana has nine centers located in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Sadasivpet, Adilabad, Bodhan, and Nalgonda.

For students who clear the objective test, a subjective test and interview will be conducted at two centers: New Delhi and Hyderabad. The dates for the subjective test and interview are August 4 and 5 in New Delhi, and August 10 and 11 in Hyderabad.

The last date for registration for the entrance test at MS IAS Academy is July 19, 2024. Visit the website for online registration and selection of test centers.

Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, stated that MS, having set a benchmark in school, college, medical, engineering, and IIT entrance examinations, has now ventured into the Civil Services Examination. Under its “MS Khidmat Initiative,” MS started the IAS Academy in 2017 to train Muslim youths for the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination. So far, MS IAS Academy has trained seven batches, with four students successfully entering civil services.

The four successful candidates are Faizan Ahmed, who ranked 58th in UPSC-CSE 2020 and got into IAS; Mohammed Haris Sumair, who ranked 270th in UPSC-CSE 2020 and got into IAS; Mohammed Asim Mujteba, who ranked 481st in the UPSC CSE 2023 results and got into IPS; and Mohammed Burhan Zaman, who ranked 768th in UPSC 2022 and got into IDS. Additionally, 30 students from MS IAS Academy have been selected for various state and central group services.

The free coaching for the UPSC exam will be conducted at the MS IAS Academy in Hyderabad. The academy has a separate campus in the heart of the city, with all the facilities for lodging and boarding, a comprehensive library, and high-speed internet. The academy employs all modern methods necessary for a civil services exam preparatory center.