MS IAS Academy’s entrance exam date extended

The earlier announced date of the entrance test of MSIAS Academy has been changed and will now be held on July 28, 2024. MS Education Academy Managing Director Anwar Ahmed said that after the students’ concerns, it has been decided to hold the entrance test on July 28 instead of July 21, so that interested students can register for this test by July 26.

Admission to MS IAS Academy is given based on Multiple Choice Questions Entrance Test, a Subjective Written Test and an Interview. The first phase of this series i.e. Entrance Test will be conducted on July 28, 2024 at over 90 centers in 24 states across India, and the results will be declared on August 7, 2024.

Subjective tests as well as interviews will be arranged for the students who pass the entrance test at two centers New Delhi and Hyderabad. Subjective test and interview dates are fixed for August 10, 11 (New Delhi) and August 17, 18 (Hyderabad).

The last date for registration for the MS IAS Academy Entrance Test is July 26, 2024. Aspirants may register online by visiting the MS Website (click here).

MS has set up 90+ centers in 24 states across the country to conduct the entrance test on July 28, 2024. They include metros and big and small cities across India. A total of 9 centers established in Telangana are Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mehboobnagar, Warangal, Sadasivpet, Adilabad, Bodhan and Nalgonda.