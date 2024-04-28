MS Junior College students shine in JEE Mains 2024.

Hyderabad: Students of MS Junior College have outshined in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024. Out of about 14 lakh students who appeared for both sessions of the Mains examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), 28 students from MS have qualified for the IIT Mains Exam.

Mohammed Fazal Ur Rahman leads this cohort of achievers, whose outstanding performance secured him a 99.71 percentile, earning him the All India Rank of 4763. Additionally, Ayaan Ahmed distinguished himself with a notable score of 99.28 percentile. Both students being Hafiz-e-Quran, their success inspires aspiring students, showcasing the institution’s dedication to inclusive excellence.

Among the qualified candidates, 2 students have scored above the 99 percentile, 9 students have scored above the 97 percentile, 20 students have excelled in the open category by scoring above the minimum cutoff of 93.2 percentile, whereas 8 students have achieved success under various reserved categories, surpassing the minimum cutoff for appearing in the JEE Advanced Exam 2024.

Afnan Ahmad’s remarkable achievements in IIT-JEE B.Architecture with a percentile of 98.88 and in IIT-JEE B.Planning with a percentile of 97.20 exhibit the institution’s holistic approach to academic excellence.

Mohammed Adnan Alam deserves special recognition for his outstanding performance, securing the top rank in the reserved category and achieving an impressive All India Rank of 91.

Muhammad Zaphan’s perfect score of 100 percentile in Chemistry highlights MS’ commitment to fostering subject mastery among its students.

Commenting on this outstanding achievement, Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder, and Chairman of MS Education Academy, expressed immense pride, stating, “We are immensely proud of our students’ exceptional performance in the JEE Mains 2024. Their dedication, hard work, and perseverance have yielded remarkable results, further solidifying our institution’s reputation for academic excellence. So far, 151 of our students have been selected in prestigious IITs, NITs & IIITs. We congratulate all the qualified candidates and commend them for their outstanding achievements. We also extend our best wishes to them for their success in the JEE Advanced Examination.”