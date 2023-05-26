MS Junior College students shine in TS EAMCET 2023

Hyderabad: The students of MS Junior College have once again demonstrated their excellence in the EAMCET entrance examination, maintaining their tradition of outstanding performance. Syed Abdul Raheem Shakoor, a student of MS Junior College, secured an impressive 80th rank in the recently released EAMCET results.

Additionally, Mohammad Abdul Malik secured the 343rd rank, Atiqa Zainab secured the 410th rank, Zubiya Siddiqa secured the 591st rank, Suha Mazhar secured the 655th rank, Sakina Shameem secured the 733rd rank, Kashif Ahmed secured the 736th rank, Amara Fatima secured the 738th rank, Anjum Sultana secured the 745th rank, and Nabila Mariam Ansari also secured the 745th rank. Alongside these students, many others from MS Junior College have achieved good marks in the EAMCET examination.

To celebrate the achievements of these outstanding students, MS Education Academy invited the successful EAMCET performers to their corporate office in Masab Tank, Hyderabad. During the felicitation ceremony, Dr. Moazzam Hussain, Senior Director of MS Education Academy, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students for their remarkable success in the EAMCET exam. He encouraged them to preserve the competitive spirit they developed while preparing for the entrance examination and strive to achieve success in future endeavors, such as the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

Managing Director of MS Education Academy, Anwar Ahmed, also congratulated the students on their achievements. He emphasized the significance of EAMCET rankings for students seeking admission to prestigious local colleges offering programs in agriculture, veterinary sciences, and engineering. These impressive results in the EAMCET examination open up opportunities for the students to pursue their desired fields of study.

The success of the students from MS Junior College in the EAMCET examination reflects the dedication and commitment of both the students and the educational institution. With their exceptional performances, these students have demonstrated their potential and laid the foundation for a promising future in their chosen fields of study.