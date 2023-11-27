MS Umrah Group 2023 embarks on spiritual journey

Hyderabad: The MS Umrah Group 2023 has set forth on a profound spiritual journey, marked by excitement and anticipation, as pilgrims from Hyderabad bid farewell to embark on a 15-day Umrah pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah. The departure from India was commemorated by a heartwarming send-off ceremony held at the MS Corporate office.

The group of MS staff (24 teachers along with their spouses/mehram) was selected for Umrah during the 2023 Teachers’ Day Event through a draw and all their Umrah expenses were borne by MS Education Academy. MS bids farewell to its staff’s Umrah group for 2nd year consecutively.

Pilgrims gathered to receive their passports and essential travel documents, which served as tangible symbols of the sacred journey that lay ahead. The highlight of the ceremony was a special address by the esteemed scholar Hazrat Maulana Salahuddin Saifi Naqshbandi. His words, infused with spiritual wisdom and guidance, resonated deeply with the pilgrims, setting the tone for their sacred pilgrimage with a profound sense of purpose and devotion.

The caravan of buses, adorned with flags and symbols representing the pilgrimage, set off from the MS Corporate office to Hyderabad International Airport. Leading the way were Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan and Managing Director Anwar Ahmed, symbolizing the steadfast leadership and unwavering support provided by the organization. The departure was an emotional moment as staff members, colleagues, and relatives bid farewell, creating an atmosphere filled with poignancy and extreme happiness. The air resonated with prayers, well-wishes, and a shared sense of unity among the departing pilgrims.

Upon their arrival at Jeddah International Airport, the MS Umrah Group 2023 was warmly welcomed by Senior Director Dr.Moazzam Hussain and renowned Maulana Mohammed Abdul Rahim Ba Naeem, Vice President of the Majlis-e-Ilmiyah (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh). The pilgrims embarked on the next leg of their journey with renewed enthusiasm.

In the days ahead, the MS Umrah Group 2023 eagerly anticipates the 15-day Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, followed by a journey to the sacred city of Madinah Al Munawarrah. The pilgrims are poised to immerse themselves in the spiritual and cultural richness of these holy cities, guided by the teachings of their faith and the camaraderie of fellow pilgrims.

The group from Hyderabad, joined by their colleagues from Mumbai and New Delhi, arrived in Jeddah for the same purpose. Together, they embarked on the next leg of their spiritual journey.