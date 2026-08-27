MS wins second consecutive success in International Doyens contest

Hyderabad: Students of MS Education Academy have demonstrated their creativity, intellectual maturity, and effective communication at the international level, securing the highest honor for the second consecutive year at the Doyens of Peace – 2nd South Asian Commemoration.

Last year, MS student Zara Ahmed won first prize in this prestigious competition, while this year Madiha Minhaj secured first position by winning the Top Video Creator award.

The international online programme, held on August 12, 2026, brought together young participants from eight SAARC countries. A total of 190 videos were submitted for the competition, of which 96 videos were shortlisted for the live showcase. The 30 videos submitted by MS students were among those selected.

Madiha Minhaj, currently a student of MS Junior College, presented her video titled “One Canvas, Eight Nations.” Through the video, she creatively highlighted South Asia’s shared geographical, historical, and cultural heritage, while portraying technology as an effective means of strengthening connections among young people.

Madiha’s video stood out among the 96 selected entries because it beautifully combined art, visual creativity, effective narration, and a clear social vision. Through the map and colors of South Asia, she conveyed the message that while borders may divide nations, shared heritage, culture, and technology can bring hearts together.

The central theme of the Doyens of Peace programme was “Digital Stages – Shared Heritage: Youth Connecting South Asia through Culture and Tech.”

The consecutive successes of Zara Ahmed and Madiha Minhaj over the past two years demonstrate that MS students are excelling not only in academics but also in art, creativity, leadership, and intellectual platforms of global significance.

The management of MS Education Academy congratulated Madiha Minhaj on her remarkable international achievement, stating that her creativity, intellectual maturity, and unique style of expression have brought recognition not only to MS but also to the country on the global stage.