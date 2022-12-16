‘Muft ki revadi?’: Kejriwal’s dig as Washington DC makes public transport free

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 16th December 2022 4:18 pm IST
People responsible for Morbi bridge collapse being saved: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) [File Photo]

New Delhi: After Washington DC on Friday announced to make public transport free, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the opposition, and asked, “Should it be ridiculed as muft ki revadi?”

Sharing a news article that said Washington DC is making public buses free forever, Kejriwal tweeted, “Washington DC makes public transport free. Shud it be ridiculed as “muft ki revadi”? No. Providing public services free to its citizens without burdening them wid extra taxes reflects honest and sensitive govt, which saves money and provides facilities to its people”.

Also Read
AAP Delhi MCD win: ‘World’s biggest and most negative’ party defeated, says Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party has severely been criticised for its freebies by the opposition parties. However, the AAP has continuously been advocating for giving relaxation to the public in the form of freebies.

The AAP fought the Gujarat Assembly elections on the issue of implementing the ‘Delhi Model’ and had made promises on providing free water, free electricity, free healthcare among other facilities. However, the party got only five seats.

As per the report, Washington DC will permanently offer free bus rides on all routes from next summer, and other big cities like Boston and Denver may follow the measures. The city has decided to expand its transport services under a plan which was unanimously agreed to by Washington DC’s council last week.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button