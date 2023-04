Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Muhammed Aman AK qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. He worked on the topic “Urdu novelon mein firqa warana fasadat aur dehshatgardi ki Akkasi ka Tanqeedi Tajzia 1992-2017 (A critical analysis of depiction of communal riots and terrorism in Urdu novels 1992-2017) under the supervision of Prof. Mohd Farooq Bakshi, former Head, Department of Urdu, MANUU. The Viva-Voce was held on March 03, 2023.