Muharram holiday cancelled for schools in UP, Gujarat to mark 3 years of NEP

Students as well as teachers were ordered to participate in ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’, inaugurated by PM Modi, via video link.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 29th July 2023 6:01 pm IST
The decision was taken late on Friday evening by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath (Photo: Twitter)

The government schools in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were directed to cancel the Muharram holiday on Saturday, July 29, and open educational institutions till class 12th to celebrate three years of the National Education Policy (NEP).

In UP, director of general school education, Vijay Anand issued a circular which stated, “All the schools are ordered to open their school till 12 class and conducted a live stream of the inaugural session of the All India Education Conference (Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam), which will be inaugurated by Prime Minster Narendra Modi on July 29 in Delhi.”

In Gujarat, the state government issued a circular cancelling the Muharram holiday in all schools, following a directive from the Centre, local media reported.

The Gujarat authorities ordered the educational institutions to open schools to celebrate ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’, which marks three years of the National Education Policy.

In both states, students as well as teachers were ordered to participate in the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’ by watching the live telecast of its various sessions on school education.

