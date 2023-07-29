Muharram holiday cancelled for schools in UP, Gujarat to mark 3 years of NEP

The government schools in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were directed to cancel the Muharram holiday on Saturday, July 29, and open educational institutions till class 12th to celebrate three years of the National Education Policy (NEP).

In UP, director of general school education, Vijay Anand issued a circular which stated, “All the schools are ordered to open their school till 12 class and conducted a live stream of the inaugural session of the All India Education Conference (Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam), which will be inaugurated by Prime Minster Narendra Modi on July 29 in Delhi.”

Muhharam holiday at government school in UP has been revoked on July 29. The schools have now been directed to live stream PM Narendra Modi inaugurating "Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam" event in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ydTMtEuY8t — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2023

In Gujarat, the state government issued a circular cancelling the Muharram holiday in all schools, following a directive from the Centre, local media reported.

The Gujarat authorities ordered the educational institutions to open schools to celebrate ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’, which marks three years of the National Education Policy.

In both states, students as well as teachers were ordered to participate in the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’ by watching the live telecast of its various sessions on school education.