Muharram procession: Mourners in J&K condemn desecration of Quran in Sweden

The Muharram procession was taken out in Srinagar after more than three decades. Local mourners and religious leaders carried copies of the Quran and anti-Sweden banners to send messages against the burning of the holy book in Stockholm.

The Shia Community took out the procession on the 8th Muharram (Thursday 27). Mourners marched on traditional routes from the Gurubazar area of the city towards Imambargah, Dalgate.

While speaking to Siasat.com, Syed Habib Kazmi, a resident of Srinagar and Shia mourner who came to participate in the historic procession condemned the “unholy act” and said the desecration of the Quran which teaches tolerance and brotherhood is not tolerable.

“World leaders should prevent any kind of unholy acts. The message of Karbala is peace and it is possible only then when we learn to respect every religious book, be it Taurat, Injeel, Zuboor or Quran,” Kazmi said.

Similarly, many mourners said they carried a copy of the Quran along with them to show their love for Quran and send out a message.

A Shia religious leader, Aga Syed Abid Hussain also condemned the action of Sweden and said, Muslims across the globe should raise their voice against the act. “We should come to the forefront to show our sentiments and support for the Quran,” he added.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Wednesday, July 27, agreed to the demand of the Shia community by allowing the 8th Muharram procession on the traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in Srinagar after three decades, an official statement said.