Muharram processions across India captured in pictures

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th July 2024 3:41 pm IST
Kolkata: Muslims participate in a Muharram procession, in Kolkata, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
New Delhi: Devotees participate in an Ashura procession during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, at Kashmiri Gate area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Devotees participate in an Ashura procession during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, at Kashmiri Gate area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Devotees participate in an Ashura procession during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, at Kashmiri Gate area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Devotees participate in an Ashura procession during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, at Kashmiri Gate area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Ajmer: Devotees take part in ‘Ashura’ procession during the Islamic month of ‘Muharram’, in Ajmer, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Muslims participate in a Muharram procession, in Kolkata, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

