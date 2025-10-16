‘Mujhe mulli kaha gaya’, says SP MP Iqra Hasan condemns Shiva temple vandalism

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan, while addressing an all-male panchayat in Chapaur village of Saharanpur on Sunday, October 12, revealed that she was called a “mulli” amid tensions following the vandalism of a Shiva temple in the area.

Condemning the incident, Hasan — who represents the Kairana constituency — said the destruction of any religious place was “unacceptable” and demanded strict action against the culprits “regardless of their community.”

Speaking emotionally, she said, “Mujhe mulli kaha gaya (I was called a mulli). But the manner in which language was used about wealth, community, and women’s character — will we give this message across our country that such is my society?”

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan, while addressing an all-male panchayat in Chapaur village of Saharanpur on Sunday, October 12, revealed that she was called a “mulli” amid tensions following the vandalism of a Shiva temple in the area.



Condemning the incident, Hasan — who… pic.twitter.com/eka1caBwy0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 16, 2025

Hasan also said she had been advised by officials not to visit Chapaur, but she insisted on going. “The authorities asked me not to go, but I said, This is my area, why shouldn’t I go? I’m here not for politics but to speak for the people,” she told the gathering.

She dismissed claims that she supported the accused, stating, “If anyone from my family or community has done this, they should be punished — and punished strictly.”

Urging people to maintain peace, the 31-year-old MP added, “I have never done politics on the basis of religion or caste. If anyone doesn’t like my work, they can vote me out after five years. But am I not your daughter?”

Also Read Iqra Hasan criticizes govt for escalating violence against minorities in UP

The vandalism took place on October 1 at the Shiva Lakshmi Junior High School in Chapaur, where idols inside a Shiva temple were found damaged. Police later arrested two Muslim teenagers in connection with the case.