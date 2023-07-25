Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’s last episode to air on THIS date

Hyderabad: “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,” a hit Pakistani drama, has undoubtedly captured the hearts of viewers around the globe, much like another superhit series “Tere Bin.” It stars Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali in the lead roles.

After a long wait, fans breathed a sigh of relief as the show aired its last-second episode yesterday July 24th. The anticipation for the conclusion of the series is reaching its peak, and viewers are eagerly looking forward to the much-awaited last episode, which might air on the upcoming Monday.

While there is no official announcement from the makers about the last episode of the show, speculations are rife that fans might have to bid farewell to the beloved characters ‘Saad and Maheer next week. The last episode of Tere Bin is likely to air on July 31st.

Since its debut, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha has captivated audiences with its engaging narrative, superb performances, and seamless depiction of emotions that resonate strongly with viewers.

As the story inches closer to its climax, emotions run high, and fans are excited to witness how the captivating narrative unfolds, bringing closure to a journey that has touched the hearts of many worldwide.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha premiered on December 12, 2022. Check out the last episode teaser here.