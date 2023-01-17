Mukarram Jah’s body arrives in Hyderabad, traffic restrictions for funeral tomorrow

Hyderabad: The family of Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eight Nizam, arrived in the city on Tuesday evening from Turkey. His family arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to receive his mortal, to take it to the the Chowmohalla palace, where it will be kept until burial. The palace is closed until January 19.

The Hyderabad traffic police also imposed traffic diversions In view of funeral procession of Nawab Mir Barkath Ali Khan Walashan Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eight Nizam of Hyderabad on Wednesday. The traffic restrictions will remain in force from 8 a.m on Wednesday. Mukarram Jah had passed away of old age and he was nearly 90 years old.

At Volga Junction traffic coming from Himmatpura will not allowed towards Khilwat and will be diverted towards Fateh Darwaza and Himmatpura. At Murgi Chowk Junction (Traffic coming from Moosa Bowli and Chelapura will not allowed towards Motigalli and will be diverted towards Chelapura and Moosa Bowli.

At Women Police Station Chelapura traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher will not allowed towards Murgi Chowk and will be diverted towards Ghasi bazar and Chelapura. At Mitti Ka Sher (Traffic coming from Gulzar House and Urdu Galli will not allowed towards Chelapura and will be diverted towards Bhagwan Devi Hospital and Ghansi Bazar.

At Moosa Bowli Junction (Traffic coming from City College and Pardiwada will not allowed towards Murgi Chowk and will be diverted towards Puranapool and City College.

At Himmatpura Junction (if necessary) traffic coming from Falaknuma and Bela will not allowed towards Panch Mohalla and will be diverted towards Falaknuma, Bela and Fateh Darwaza.

The police asked all the citizens to take note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Mukarram Jah’s body reached Hyderabad and it was received by members of his family and government officials. The public will allowed to come and pay their respects starting from 8 a.m. on January 18 (Wednesday) and he will be buried at the Mecca Masjid after the Asar prayers. The last Nizam’s grandson, who was anointed as the titular eight Nizam, was made the heir of Osman Ali Khan (1911-67).

His life was anything but smooth. Aside from a handful of marriages, his life also included dealing with debt, facing legal trouble internally from the family, among other things. In fact, just last year the Nazri Bagh Trust finally handed over control of the King Kothi Palace (where the last Nizam lived and died) to a company that had purchased it.