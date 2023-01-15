Mukarram Jah’s demise: Telangana govt to hold state funeral

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday expressed condolences over the demise of Mukarram Jah, the grandson of the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan at 10 30 pm on Saturday in Turkey.

KCR extended his deepest sympathies to the family members of Mukarram Jah over the loss.

“As the successor of Nizam, he worked for helping the poor in their health and education. In the memory of his social work, the state government will hold a state funeral with the highest honours. The chief minister has directed chief secretary Shanti Kumari regarding the same,” a press note from the CMO read.

నిజాం వారసుడుగా, పేదల కోసం విద్య, వైద్య రంగాల్లో ముకర్రమ్ ఝా చేసిన సామాజిక సేవలకు గుర్తుగా, వారి అంత్యక్రియలను అత్యున్నతస్థాయి అధికారిక లాంఛనాలతో నిర్వహించాలని ప్రభుత్వ ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి శ్రీమతి శాంతి కుమారిని ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఆదేశించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 15, 2023

The press note also said that once the mortal remains reach Hyderabad from Turkey, according to the decision of his family, the time and the place of the funeral will be finalised. “The chief minister has asked government advisor AK Khan to streamline further process,” the press note added.

టర్కీలోని ఇస్తాంబుల్ లో శనివారం రాత్రి మరణించిన ముకర్రమ్ ఝా పార్థివ దేహం హైదరాబాద్ కు చేరుకున్న తర్వాత, వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యుల నిర్ణయం మేరకు అంత్యక్రియల సమయాన్ని, స్థలాన్ని నిర్ధారించి తదుపరి చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని ప్రభుత్వ సలహాదారు శ్రీ ఏ.కె.ఖాన్ ని సీఎం కోరారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 15, 2023

Mukkaram Jah passed away last night at 10:30 pm in Istanbul, Turkey. As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on Tuesday.

Born to Azam Jah and Princess Duru Shehvar

He was born to Azam Jah, son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, and Princess Duru Shehvar, daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Sultan Abdul Mejid II on October 6, 1933.

After completing his initial studies at the Doon School in Dehradun, he studied at Harrow and Peterhouse, Cambridge. He also studied at the London School of Economics and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Until the 1980s, he was the richest person in India.