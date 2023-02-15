Mukesh Ambani climbs up on world billionaires’ list; Adani stocks continue to fall

India’s richest person, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani once again entered the world’s top 10 billionaires’ list as his net worth rises today.

On the other hand, Gautam Adani whose companies’ stocks are trading in the red for the past few days lost USD 1.7 billion today.

While RIL stock price rose by 1.97 percent to Rs 2424, some of the Adani Group companies’ stocks are seen trading in red today.

Adani stocks lock in lower circuits

As of 1 pm today, the stocks of Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas are locked in lower circuits.

Though Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACC, Ambuja Cements, and NDTV are trading in the green, they failed to improve the net worth of Gautam Adani.

Stocks of Adani Group companies at 1 pm today

Ambani, Adani on world billionaires’ list

Currently, with a net worth of USD 85.4 billion, Ambani is not only the richest person in India but also one of the billionaires on the world’s top 10 rich list.

On the other hand, Adani with a net worth of USD 52.5 billion is in the 23rd position on the list. His net worth dipped after Hindenburg research released a report against the Adani Group.

His net worth dipped from USD 119 billion on January 24 to USD 52.5 billion now.

Mukesh Ambani emerged as top winner on world billionaires’ list

Today, Ambani emerged as the top winner on the world billionaires’ list whereas, Adani emerged as the top loser.

Today’s top five winners

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Elon Musk 196.5 +9300 +4.96 US Mukesh Ambani 85.4 +3500 +4.22 India Goh Cheng Liang 14.9 +1100 +8.17 Singapore Jensen Huang 21.1 +1000 +5.17 US Wei Jianjun 16 +565 +3.66 China

Today’s top five losers