Mukesh Ambani climbs up on world billionaires’ list; Adani stocks continue to fall

Mukesh Ambani India's richest with $84.5 bn, Gautam Adani 2nd: Forbes
Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

India’s richest person, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani once again entered the world’s top 10 billionaires’ list as his net worth rises today.

On the other hand, Gautam Adani whose companies’ stocks are trading in the red for the past few days lost USD 1.7 billion today.

While RIL stock price rose by 1.97 percent to Rs 2424, some of the Adani Group companies’ stocks are seen trading in red today.

Adani stocks lock in lower circuits

As of 1 pm today, the stocks of Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas are locked in lower circuits.

Though Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACC, Ambuja Cements, and NDTV are trading in the green, they failed to improve the net worth of Gautam Adani.

Stocks of Adani Group companies at 1 pm today

Ambani, Adani on world billionaires’ list

Currently, with a net worth of USD 85.4 billion, Ambani is not only the richest person in India but also one of the billionaires on the world’s top 10 rich list.

On the other hand, Adani with a net worth of USD 52.5 billion is in the 23rd position on the list. His net worth dipped after Hindenburg research released a report against the Adani Group.

His net worth dipped from USD 119 billion on January 24 to USD 52.5 billion now.

Today, Ambani emerged as the top winner on the world billionaires’ list whereas, Adani emerged as the top loser.

Today’s top five winners

NameCurrent net worth (in billion USD)Change in net worth (in million USD)Change in net worth (in percentage)Country
Elon Musk196.5+9300+4.96US
Mukesh Ambani85.4+3500+4.22India
Goh Cheng Liang14.9+1100+8.17Singapore
Jensen Huang21.1+1000+5.17US
Wei Jianjun16+565+3.66China

Today’s top five losers

NameCurrent net worth (in billion USD)Change in net worth (in million USD)Change in net worth (in percentage)Country
Gautam Adani52.5-1700-3.21India
Ma Huateng39.7-1000-2.50China
Robin Zeng37.7-951-2.46Hong Kong
Warren Buffett108.4-910-0.83US
Wang Wei23-787-3.31China

