Mukesh Ambani set to re-enter USD 100bn-club as RIL share price surges

Hyderabad: India’s richest person and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani is set to re-enter the USD 100 billion club as the conglomerate company’s shares surge. His current net worth is USD 99.8 billion.

RIL share price has increased by more than nine percent in the past month. On November 20, the share price was Rs. 2,349.35, which spiked to Rs. 2570 today.

RIL share price still below 52-week high

Although the share price of RIL surged in the past month, it is still below its 52-week high level of Rs. 2,856 recorded on July 19, 2023.

Due to the surge in RIL share price, the ranking of Mukesh Ambani in the global billionaires list has improved. Currently, he is the 12th richest person globally.

Meanwhile, the ranking of Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group and the second richest person in India, has also improved. Currently, with a net worth of USD 73.8 billion, he is the 16th richest person globally.

Mukesh Ambani, Adani on list of top 5 billionaires in India

The following is the list of the top five billionaires in India:

Name Net worth (in USD) Industry Mukesh Ambani 99.8 B Energy Gautam Adani 73.8 B Industrial Shiv Nadar 33.4 B Technology Savitri Jindal 28.6 B Steel Cyrus Poonawalla 22.4 B Health Care Source: Forbes real-time billionaires list

The net worths of Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal, and Cyrus Poonawalla are far behind the top two Indian billionaires.

On the other hand, Ambani and Adani continue to compete for the title of the ‘richest person in India’.